Award-winning investigative journalist Mark Arax, who authored "The Dreamt Land: Chasing Water and Dust Across California," will be the keynote speaker June 16 at a Hanford townhall addressing local water issues.

The townhall, to be held at the Hanford Civic Auditorium, 400 N. Douty St., from 6-8 p.m., will be hosted by the Kings County Democratic Central Committee and the Jimmy Carter Democratic Club and in addition to Arax, feature the Allensworth Progressives and an expert panel on the topic of water.

Admission to the event is free with online registration at Eventbrite.

