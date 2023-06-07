Award-winning investigative journalist Mark Arax, who authored "The Dreamt Land: Chasing Water and Dust Across California," will be the keynote speaker June 16 at a Hanford townhall addressing local water issues.
The townhall, to be held at the Hanford Civic Auditorium, 400 N. Douty St., from 6-8 p.m., will be hosted by the Kings County Democratic Central Committee and the Jimmy Carter Democratic Club and in addition to Arax, feature the Allensworth Progressives and an expert panel on the topic of water.
Admission to the event is free with online registration at Eventbrite.
While the event is sponsored by partisan groups, "it’s a completely non-partisan event," said Cathy Jorgensen, chair of the Kings County Democratic Central Committee. "We have invited both congressmen from the area, the assembly member, all the city council members in the county, and the board of supervisors."
According to Jorgensen, the event aims to provide information and insight into the complex water crisis facing the region.
“When we first started talking about a water townhall it was more or less talking about our problem with drought, and then as the winter progressed it became obvious that it's more than just the drought, now it's flood,” said Jorgensen.
Attendees will learn about the challenges and potential solutions to issues such as the distribution and allocation of water resources, the impact of mountain snow melting on Tulare Lake, and the threat of flooding to Corcoran and its prisons.
The water governance panel will include Eddie Valero, Janaki Anagha, and Dr. Daniel O’Connell, who will discuss "equity, justice, and the human right to water."
Featured speaker Arax is also the co-author of "The Kings of California: J.G. Boswell and the Making of A Secret American Empire."
Additionally, Kings County Supervisor Doug Verboon will provide updates on the state of water management in the county.
Jorgensen said she is hopeful that the townhall will generate a positive and forward-moving discussion that will benefit in everyone in the community, not just a select few.
“I’m hoping that we’re going to have some pretty good discussions about where we are now, and how we can go forward, this is something that I think is important to everyone in the Central Valley right now,” said Jorgensen.
An update on the community of Allensworth will also be shared by Dezaraye Bagalayos, with the Allensworth Progressive Association, and Tekoah Kadara, with the Allensworth Community Development Corporation.