HANFORD — P.A.T.Y.'Studio staff, dancers and volunteers are excited to present the studio's eighth "Give Back Project" in partnership with the Hanford Parks and Recreation Department.
At “A Taste of Dance” jazz, hip-hop and ballet/lyrical workshops will be available for children ages 3-18. All can participate and get a taste of what P.A.T.Y.'Studio offers.
All the students who take part in the workshops will perform the style of dance they learned on stage, giving them the opportunity to perform alongside with the P.A.T.Y.’Studio competition teams and “Special Skit Performance” and show off their superstar potential.
Parents and community members are welcomed and encouraged to attend the free showcase to support the students and dancers.
“When our dancers/performers get to use their God given talent to glorify God, all productions become masterpieces; because anything done to Glorify God comes from the heart, and in turn creates beauty on stage. Join us at the free showcases so that you can experience performances that become masterpieces on stage,” said Patricia Diaz, owner and director of P.A.T.Y.'Studio in a release.
The workshops begin at 9:30 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 25 at the Hanford Civic Auditorium.
The workshop times are scheduled for Ages 3 to 8 from 9:30 a.m. to 11 a.m. and 9 and up from 2:30-3:30 p.m. The free showcases are scheduled following the workshops at noon and 4:30 p.m.
Registration can be completed at the Hanford Parks & Recreation Department. Registration day of at Civic Auditorium lobby is $10 per student and $5 for each additional student per family.
P.A.T.Y.’Studio would love to see community members attend the showcases to support the talents, skills and performance abilities that these dancers will part take in.
"It takes courage to be on stage, but it takes audience members to make the performance worth while," Diaz said.
Concessions available for purchase to support in the fundraising of our competition teams.
For more information, call P.A.T.Y.’Studio at (559) 410-8487 or Parks and Recreation at (559) 585-2525.
