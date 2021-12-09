Students at JFK Middle School are getting a hands-on lesson at one of the more overlooked — but nonetheless important — aspects of theater.
The Hanford Multicultural Theater Company is working with the middle school to teach students lighting and sound design. According to Executive Artistic Director Silvia Gonzalez Scherer, the idea for the class came about through the interest of Scott Yarbrough, the HMTC technical engineer for lighting and sound. From there, they reached out to JFK and quickly found students who had an interest in taking the class. After procuring a $500 donation from the Rotary of Club of Hanford, they were able to put the class together.
Lighting and sound play an important part in theater, not only for purposes of atmosphere and aesthetics, in the function of the production itself, with lighting often serving as a cue for an actor’s lines or for them to come on stage. Scherer said there are currently ten students in the program, and she says it serves not only as a fun project, but a jump start in their possible futures in the world of theater.
“Personally, I look at it as a possible career move, because there are theaters across the country — including New York, Broadway — where they need technical and sound design people to manager their shows,” Scherer said. “So I thought this is a good opportunity for a kid to learn it at the beginning stages.”
As part of their class, Scherer and Yarbrough plan of giving the students a special project in which they will pick a song of their choosing and then do the lighting for that song as thought the band/performer were on stage.
“So like sometimes the drums become really focused on,” Scherer said. “You would enhance the sound on that and you would also put lights on that drummer.”
Scherer added that the Hanford Multicultural Theater Company may utilize the talents of these students later down the line as well. For example, Scherer is currently putting together an Indigenous Voices Playwriting Class for early next year. The plays put on at the end will likely have their lighting done by the JFK Middle School students.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.