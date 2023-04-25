High temperatures in Hanford this week are expected to climb above 95 degrees, according to the National Weather Service, a development that could accelerate melting of the record Sierra Nevada snowpack and prompted partial closure of Yosemite Valley starting April 28.
The heat — 90, 94, 96 and 97-degree days forecast through Saturday — is about 10 degrees higher than what the National Weather Service would usually expect to see in April, according to National Weather Service Meteorologist Antoinette Serrato.
However, Serrato said temperatures would begin to fall back to the mid 80s starting on Monday.
Serrato said that snowmelt would result in the mountains once temperatures stayed above freezing during the day and night. When the National Weather Service observes temperatures that are higher than average in the Central Valley, they generally correlate to higher temperatures in the Sierra Nevada.
“If we have temperatures in the 90s in the valley, you usually have high enough temperatures in the mountains, which are less than 90 but still warm enough to melt snow that is at 32 degrees, just ready to melt,” Serrato said.
With flooding from the snowmelt projected to affect Yosemite Valley, the National Weather Service has placed the national park under a flood watch from April 27 until May 2, predicting that major roads in the Yosemite Valley could become flooded and closed to traffic.
Yosemite National Park, meanwhile, announced Tuesday that the majority of Yosemite Valley would be closing due to the forecast flooding starting on April 28 at 10 p.m. Yosemite says affected parts of the valley will be closed at least until May 3.
Serrato said that although the melting snowpack could increase the amount of water flowing through the Kings River, the weather service's main concern was Yosemite Valley.
“In terms of the temperatures that we are currently experiencing, while it is hot and while it will result in some snowmelt, the area that we’re really worried about right now is Yosemite,” Serrato said. “There may be some increased flows throughout the rivers. We do have two flood advisories that have been out continuously along the Kings River. We could see some high flows through the Kings river, but what we’re really worried about right now is Yosemite.”