Yosemite National Park announced Tuesday it would close a majority of the valley April 28 through early May due to projected flooding.

 Marga Cooley, Staff

High temperatures in Hanford this week are expected to climb above 95 degrees, according to the National Weather Service, a development that could accelerate melting of the record Sierra Nevada snowpack and prompted partial closure of Yosemite Valley starting April 28.

The heat — 90, 94, 96 and 97-degree days forecast through Saturday — is about 10 degrees higher than what the National Weather Service would usually expect to see in April, according to National Weather Service Meteorologist Antoinette Serrato.

However, Serrato said temperatures would begin to fall back to the mid 80s starting on Monday.

