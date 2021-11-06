The Hanford Joint Union High School District is taking his students outside the classroom to show the practical applications of physics — and just maybe have some fun while they’re doing it.
On Tuesday afternoon, HJUHSD science teacher Russ Billings brought honor students from the District to the College of the Sequoias’ back parking lot for a demonstration with the help of the Hanford Police Department.
In this case, it was to test the velocity and acceleration of skids for different speeds and types of surfaces. In order for him to do so, Billings reached out to school resource officers at the District, who put him in touch with traffic investigation officers.
“It’s a great opportunity to get the kids interacting with law enforcement in a positive way,” Billings said. “And one other thing that’s interesting is the students don’t understand the correlation between speed and breaking distance. It’s not linear; it’s exponential. So when you double the speed, you quadruple the energy.”
The experiment involved officers getting into the squad car, ramping up the speed and slamming on the breaks to show the length of the skids and how much energy and time were needed to bring the car to a full stop. The students then went to measure out the skid marks on the road. It’s the same method police use to investigate traffic collisions in the field.
This in turn gave police the chance to teach these students — who are already driving, or are getting ready to start driving — how to be safe on the road.
“It gets the kids where we can talk to them and they can understand that we’re just normal guys going out and doing a job and they can come talk to us whenever they need to,” said Officer Lawrence Diener, who aided in the demonstration. “We’re here to help them whenever we can.”
Meanwhile, the effort wasn’t lost on the students, who expressed their appreciation at getting a firsthand look at physics in action.
“This is pretty exciting. I remember doing this kind of thing on a bike when I was a kid. You know, I’d brake hard and you’ll see the lines,” said Hanford West student Diego Garcia. “So seeing it with a car is pretty interesting.”
However, Billings hopes this is just the beginning, and said he has other out-of-classroom field trips and demonstrations planned for his students in the near future.
