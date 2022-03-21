The L.T. Sue Company Tea Room in downtown Hanford received a $5,000 grant from American Express.
The landmark China Alley tea room is one of 75 small businesses across 24 states to receive an "inclusive backing grant" from American Express, which announced the program in partnership with Main Street America.
The purpose of the program is to "help underrepresented small business owners that have been disproportionately impacted by the [COVID-19] pandemic," American Express stated in a press release.
"It was really an honor and a surprise to get the grant," said Arianne Wing, co-owner of L.T. Sue Co.
She credits Main Street America with bringing the grant to her attention and assisting with the application process.
"They partnered with American Express and together they've always been very supportive of small-business owners," Wing said of Main Street America, noting the staff was "always there to answer any questions."
Wing, who is also president of the China Alley Preservation Society (CAPS), said the grant will be used primarily for online marketing expansion and social media campaigns.
L.T. Sue Co. was forced to temporarily close its physical store during the pandemic and has not yet reopened. It currently operates entirely online as an e-commerce site.
"We sell loose-leaf tea and tea accessories," Wing said. "We knew when we closed that when we reopened we would have to reinvent ourselves. We're hoping this grant will help us have a stronger online presence."
LT. Sue Company Tea Room is one of the $5,000 grant recipients because it's a small business owned by persons "with disabilities and/or who identify as Asian, Asian American and/or Pacific Islander," Ashley Tufts, vice president of Corporate Affairs and Communications for American Express, stated.
"In addition," Tufts continued, "we are announcing that our next inclusive Backing [$5,000] grant program is opening...to help U.S. small business owners who identify as women, nonbinary people, and veterans of the U.S. armed forces as they continue to navigate the impacts of the pandemic."
For L.T. Sue Co., the grant is well-timed.
"It will help us get the word out for marketing — getting a wider audience for online orders," Wing said.
As for the physical store, Wing was unable to offer a date as to when the Tea Room will reopen.
"When we do reopen, we will be having some tweaks," she said. "We're redesigning our place. We hope it will be soon.
"We've been very, very busy," Wing continued, referring to a fire that broke out in China Alley and caused significant property damage to the Taoist Temple Museum.
Wing, who co-owns the Tea Room with her husband Steve Banister, has lived in Hanford "off and on, most of my life."
During that time, she said small businesses have proved vital to the historic preservation of the area. Although she devotes much of her time toward revitalizing China Alley, Wing said many ethnic groups have contributed to Hanford's history and are crucial to its future.
"I think all small businesses are important to our community and I appreciate everyone who supports them," Wing said. "I look forward to being a part of a revitalized China Alley."