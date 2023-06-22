Hanford residents put walking, biking trails and an innovative playground at the top of their wish list for Hidden Valley Park in a recent survey by the City of Hanford seeking feedback on park amenities.

The City advertised the community outreach campaign in May called Reimagining Hidden Valley Park, which encompassed three in-person events and the online survey.

Dozens of people attended the outreach events on May 27, June 1, and June 3, according to city officials, and the online survey received 775 responses in less than a month.

