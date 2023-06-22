Hanford residents put walking, biking trails and an innovative playground at the top of their wish list for Hidden Valley Park in a recent survey by the City of Hanford seeking feedback on park amenities.
The City advertised the community outreach campaign in May called Reimagining Hidden Valley Park, which encompassed three in-person events and the online survey.
Dozens of people attended the outreach events on May 27, June 1, and June 3, according to city officials, and the online survey received 775 responses in less than a month.
“The online survey far exceeded our expectations,” said Parks and Community Services Director Brad Albert. “To me, that says two things. The first is that many of our residents prefer taking a survey on their computer or phone, and because of that, we plan to continue offering it as an option for future outreach.
"Second, it confirms what we already know — that people remain passionate about Hidden Valley Park. They jumped at the opportunity to share their design preferences for the park, and I thank them for their valuable contributions.”
The top amenities Hanford residents voted for include:
- Walking and Biking Trails, 655 votes.
- Innovative Playground, 372 votes.
- Picnic Arbors, 278 votes
The City also included support features as part of the campaign, with the top three being:
- Park Lighting, 543 votes.
- Park Restrooms, 473 votes.
- Parking Lot, 240 votes.
According to city officials, an engineering firm will be contracted to create a topographic map that shows park elements such as contours, vegetation and utilities.
City staff will also hire a landscape architect to incorporate the top choices for amenities and support features into several preliminary design concepts, integrating proposed phases and estimated costs.
The materials are expected to be completed later this summer and will then be presented to the Parks and Recreation Commission and ultimately City Council for consideration and direction.
Further updates on Hidden Valley Park will be shared through the City of Hanford’s official Website.