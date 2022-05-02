Hanford's Cameron Standridge has been named the Cal State Fresno Jordan College of Agricultural Sciences and Technology Dean's Medalist.
The eight schools and colleges at Fresno State, along with the Division of Student Affairs and Enrollment Management, each selected an outstanding student to honor as part of the class of 2022 Graduate Deans’ Medalists.
The deans selected a graduate and undergraduate medalist based on academic excellence, community involvement and other achievements. Fresno State’s Undergraduate Deans’ Medalists were announced April 27.
Standridge earned his master's in agricultural science, single subject credential and agricultural specialist credential with a 4.0 GPA. He previously earned his bachelor's in agricultural education at Fresno State and was the 2020 Deans’ Undergraduate Medalist for the Jordan College.
Standridge is passionate about creating impactful educational experiences for students, according to the university. He was part of the Jordan College Honors Program and a recipient of the Jordan Harvey Graduate Assistantship. He was co-director for two Ag Kids’ Summer campus collaborating with peers, faculty and staff to create two interactive weeks of ag lessons. He also developed a virtual Ag Discovery Program for high school students nationwide and worked with faculty to develop an agricultural career readiness skills certificate program for students across the country.
Standridge served as a teaching associate for the lab portion of swine production and was a student teacher at Central High School and Madera South High School. He hopes to continue making an impact on students and to develop new ambitions that will sustain agricultural education.
In mid-May, one medalist from the group below will be announced as the University Graduate Medalist, Fresno State’s top academic honor for a graduate student.
The other honorees include
- Joseph Calcagno, Craig School of Business
- Tania Castillo, College of Social Sciences
- Joey Contreras, College of Science and Mathematics
- Audia Dixon, College of Arts and Humanities
- Saúl Pamatz Melgarejo, Kremen School of Education and Human Development
- Jaklin Rowley, Lyles College of Engineering
- Tania Sanchez, Division of Student Affairs and Enrollment Management
- Rebekah Weimer, College of Health and Human Services