Road construction occurs throughout Hanford from time to time as part of routine maintenance and to make improvements to existing infrastructure.

A major site along Campus Drive from Lacey Boulevard to Greenfield Avenue runs parallel with the Kings County Government Center and Hanford West High School. 

According to City officials, the project involves resurfacing the street for a half-mile stretch that has been damaged by weather and traffic. The City will recycle existing pavement, adjust manhole and gate valve covers, install accessibility ramps and a center median along with asphalt resurfacing and restriping the roadway.

