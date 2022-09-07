Road construction occurs throughout Hanford from time to time as part of routine maintenance and to make improvements to existing infrastructure.
A major site along Campus Drive from Lacey Boulevard to Greenfield Avenue runs parallel with the Kings County Government Center and Hanford West High School.
According to City officials, the project involves resurfacing the street for a half-mile stretch that has been damaged by weather and traffic. The City will recycle existing pavement, adjust manhole and gate valve covers, install accessibility ramps and a center median along with asphalt resurfacing and restriping the roadway.
The condition of the road has placed it out of compliance with the Americans with Disabilities Act and the improvements will help fix that.
Campus Drive operates as a two-lane collector street to provide access to the high school and government center, as well as to the Youth Athletic Complex. The road handles approximately 5,000 vehicles per day, according to city officials.
The street work is being paid for out of General Fund monies.
The current heat wave, however, has created challenging conditions, officials said, noting the paving season "typically runs between June and October depending on the weather."
Minimum temperature requirements must be in place before paving can begin and the heatwave works in the City's favor to help the road crews provide a quality product.
While the city usually doesn't start roadwork until 8 a.m., officials approved the site crews to come in an hour earlier to beat the heat.
The scheduling can be an inconvenience with the start of school but many factors drive project start dates, officials said. The city also acknowledges there is "no perfect time for construction and that this may be an inconvenience for some."
City officials have ensured that various safety measures will be employed to provide safety for the public and the site crews.
Officials have also coordinated with Hanford West High School staff to prioritize reduced impacts during mornings and afternoons when traffic peaks because of student drop-offs and pick-ups.
The road construction is expected to be ongoing through Sept. 23 with site crews operating from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m.
For more information, residents may call Jennifer Minear, the city project manager at 559-585-2559.