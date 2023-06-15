A recent social media post showing a Hanford resident with a golf club shouting at a local street vendor has prompted an official statement from Hanford Mayor Travis Paden. 

“The hostile and derogatory language I heard in that video was unacceptable,” Paden said. “All vendors are a valued segment of our business community, and they should be treated with our collective respect. I am committed to making Hanford the most vibrant and welcoming community in the Central Valley."

The video, which has gathered over 120,000 views since it was uploaded, shows a man with a golf club yelling expletives at street vendor Jose Luis Perez-Hernandez, telling him the neighborhood isn't Tijuana. 

Hanford Sentinel reporter David Moreno contributed to this story.

