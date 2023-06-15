A recent social media post showing a Hanford resident with a golf club shouting at a local street vendor has prompted an official statement from Hanford Mayor Travis Paden.
“The hostile and derogatory language I heard in that video was unacceptable,” Paden said. “All vendors are a valued segment of our business community, and they should be treated with our collective respect. I am committed to making Hanford the most vibrant and welcoming community in the Central Valley."
The video, which has gathered over 120,000 views since it was uploaded, shows a man with a golf club yelling expletives at street vendor Jose Luis Perez-Hernandez, telling him the neighborhood isn't Tijuana.
Perez-Hernandez and his family have said they believe the man in the video confronted Perez-Hernandez because of his race.
“I work selling corn, snow cones and chips,” Perez-Hernandez said in Spanish in a social media post after the confrontation. “Today, I really need support from the community. I was racially harassed by someone here in town, and he treated me very badly.”
Vendors who set up on the sidewalk, even those who roam from place to place, are allowed to sell in residential neighborhoods from 7 a.m. to sunset, as long as they leave 48 inches of room for pedestrians passing by to comply with the Americans with Disabilities Act, according to Hanford's municipal code.
“You have to leave at least four feet of space,” said Hanford Deputy City Manager Jason Waters. “If someone is in a wheelchair or needs that space, they can still cross the sidewalk through the public right-of-way.”
Meanwhile, food vendors who operate vehicles, motorized or not, are also allowed to operate on public streets. They are allowed to operate on any block of a public street for up to 10 minutes but cannot return to that same block for a four hour period, according to the code.
Any type of street vendor in Hanford needs a business license and is subject to the same rules that other businesses are in the City of Hanford. Vendors who serve food also need specific licenses related to handling food from Kings County and the state of California.
“We have regulations that apply to all vendors, and then we break it down further to whether you are in a vehicle or not in a vehicle, and then we break it down further from that based on if you’re stationary, roaming or in a public right-of-way,” said Hanford Senior Planner Gabrielle de Silva Myers.
Myers also pointed out that under California Senate Bill No. 946, cities in the state of California are legally required to allow sidewalk vendors to operate.
“You have to have a pathway,” Waters said. “Every city has to have a way in which these vendors can operate under certain conditions. And so cities might have different conditions, things like that, but broadly speaking, those conditions need to accommodate mobile vendors.”
Hanford’s permit fees for mobile vendors, outside of permits for setting up near parades and public gatherings, range from $7.50 a quarter to $30 a month.
Permit fees from mobile vendors, excluding permits for vendors at Thursday Night Markets, parades or other gatherings, have generated approximately $1,830 in permit revenue for the City so far in 2023, according to Community Relations Manager Brian Johnson.
But City officials say their goal is to make Hanford a city that’s friendly to businesses of all types, rather than focus on revenue numbers.
“Speaking on the community development side of things, we do try to be as friendly as possible and mobile vendors certainly fall into that category,” Waters said. “We do everything we can.”
“We want to encourage people to set up and have successful businesses in town,” Waters added.
Hanford Sentinel reporter David Moreno contributed to this story.