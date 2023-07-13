Marco Vazquez
Marco Vazquez is the City of Hanford's recycling coordinator.

Marco Vazquez, the recycling coordinator for the City of Hanford, had never considered himself much of the environmentalist type. But as one of many public works employees playing a part in collecting the city's refuse, recycling and keeping the streets clean has become important to him.

His work has become one way for him to do his part for the community, Vazquez said, making sure that the next generation has all the resources they need to succeed.

“If we weren’t doing our part, who’s to say it won’t be 20 times worse when it’s time for our next generation?” Vazquez said. “I’ve got two girls, and I don’t want this town to be messed up when it’s their turn to be the adults. If everybody does a little bit of their part, then I think the City of Hanford will be in a good place when it’s time for us to pass the torch to our kids to take over.”

