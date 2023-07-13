Marco Vazquez, the recycling coordinator for the City of Hanford, had never considered himself much of the environmentalist type. But as one of many public works employees playing a part in collecting the city's refuse, recycling and keeping the streets clean has become important to him.
His work has become one way for him to do his part for the community, Vazquez said, making sure that the next generation has all the resources they need to succeed.
“If we weren’t doing our part, who’s to say it won’t be 20 times worse when it’s time for our next generation?” Vazquez said. “I’ve got two girls, and I don’t want this town to be messed up when it’s their turn to be the adults. If everybody does a little bit of their part, then I think the City of Hanford will be in a good place when it’s time for us to pass the torch to our kids to take over.”
Vazquez spends time outside of work as an assistant varsity softball coach for Hanford West. He’s proud of their team and said his favorite part of being a coach is teaching the kids real-life skills. For Vazquez, it’s yet another way to give back to the next generation.
“Hopefully, by the time I’m done, one or two of those kids that are from Hanford will be able to keep it going,” Vazquez said. “Then they’re coaching, they’re helping kids and teaching them the same life lessons and goals as what we’re doing.”
Vazquez, originally from Los Angeles, moved to Hanford during his high-school years to follow his brother, who was stationed nearby. After working with the military himself for awhile, he helped his wife with her screen-printing business.
But the COVID-19 pandemic rolled around, and business slowed down. About three years ago, he took his first position with the City as a part-time refuse truck driver.
“I’ve always liked working outside and being a hands-on person,” Vazquez said. “I talked to a couple of people within the city. They liked working their jobs, and there was an opening in the refuse department. Everybody always sees, as a little kid, the trash truck going by, everyone telling them to honk their horn and just watching them dump the dumpsters away. I said, you know what, let me give it a try.”
Vazquez quickly got his tanker’s license and moved to become a full-time employee a few months later. He said he loved being able to run a route on the south side of town, near where he was coaching basketball at the time.
About a year ago, Vazquez accepted his current position as the City’s recycling coordinator. He said his experience in the military helped him by molding him to be meticulous and self-motivated.
Although he doesn’t love all the new paperwork and documentation that comes with being a recycling coordinator, Vazquez said his favorite part of the job is the same as when he was a driver: getting to know the people of Hanford.
“I’m out and about every day,” Vazquez said. “I’m out in the city, driving around, looking at different businesses and talking to business owners. That’s the part I like, is getting out and meeting the different people within the city.”
He added that his good relationships with his fellow coworkers at the recycling department helped him transition into the new role.
“When I went into the recycling department to work with them, I already knew how they ran things,” Vazquez said. “It makes it way easier when I’m doing the process of getting new customers.”