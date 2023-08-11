Raul Camarena’s work day revolves around people, literally.
Although his official title is as administrative specialist, a lot of his work is centered on the City of Hanford human resources department, which is responsible for the hundreds of people employed by the City.
He’s also one of the faces you might see at the City’s new front counter, complete with bulletproof glass after a construction project was completed in April.
But outside of work, Camarena considers himself a little bit more of a shut-in, preferring to stay at home and relax with his wife.
“If you give me the option, I’ll stay home, watch a good soccer game and play some video games,” Camarena said. “We can range from family games, from Mario Kart all the way to more difficult games for myself. Once in a while, we like to go out and get out of the house, just so we can know the world is out there still.”
Camarena has worked in or around human resources for seven years. Prior to working with the City, Camarena was employed with local non-profit Kings Community Action Organization, working closely with the non-profit's human resources department. At the City of Hanford, he’s responsible for updating and handling many of the City’s personnel files.
“When you come into a job and have a job description, it’s very clear that if you stick to it, you’ll be fine,” Camarena said. “But then those other doubts come on. Where are my benefits, or if this job requires a certain license, who do I show that I’ve received it? That’s where we come in and make sure we’re tracking all of that.”
“We make sure the human component of whatever organization we’re in is working and up to date,” Camarena added.
He moved to Hanford about five years ago from Coalinga, partially to cut down a 45 minute commute each way. But Camarena said he’s come to appreciate Hanford.
“Coalinga is a city of under 20,000 people,” Camarena said. “Everybody knows each other. It’s very easy for people to spend their lives there. You don’t get out, and you wait once a year for events such as the derby or the parade. Now Hanford has the mechanics of a big city in a small package, and that’s the main reason why I like it over here more.”
Although he just started the position in May, Camarena said he’s enjoyed his new role and the experience of sitting on the other side of the table when meeting with the City’s human resources department.
“It was good,” Camarena said. “They all welcomed me, and I always appreciate that because you don’t want to be dropped in somewhere and have no one to talk to, or no one to refer to.”