Raul Camarena’s work day revolves around people, literally.

Although his official title is as administrative specialist, a lot of his work is centered on the City of Hanford human resources department, which is responsible for the hundreds of people employed by the City.

He’s also one of the faces you might see at the City’s new front counter, complete with bulletproof glass after a construction project was completed in April.

Tags

Associate Editor / Reporter

Recommended for you