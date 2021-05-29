In March 2020 the Hanford Sentinel and sister papers the Santa Maria Times, Lompoc Record, and the Santa Ynez Valley News in the Central Valley were purchased by the locally owned company, Santa Maria California News Media Inc.
As part of the new ownership, and in response to the coronavirus pandemic, we have been adjusting our circulation system and publication methods, and with recent upgrades to our websites have also made changes to enhance your online reading experience.
We’re eliminating the mobile apps we put in place more than a decade ago in favor of locally controlled, mobile first websites.
This is an opportunity to concentrate on one cohesive online experience and we no longer support our mobile app. You can get local news 24 hours a day, seven days a week online via your desktop, laptop, tablet or mobile device with no interruption in service or changes in styles.
Remember, you can bookmark our page and you can even add that bookmark to the homepage of your mobile device for simplified access to our homepage, local news page, sports page or wherever you want to start reading.
We are excited about the possibilities that local ownership provides us, and being able to focus on news in our local communities, write about the stories that are impacting our neighbors and to be a more involved partner in our hometowns.
It’s an opportunity that we take very seriously. We are proud to be your local newspaper.
Like and share our work on social media, and let your friends and family know why you support the work of local journalists.
If you have any questions about this transition contact Digital Producer Jason Anderson at janderson@santamariatimes.com, or contact our circulation department to set up an online subscription or home delivery of the Lompoc Record by calling 805-928-5657.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.