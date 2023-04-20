Hanford Sentinel editor/reporter Parker Bowman was recognized at the 2022 George F. Gruner Awards ceremony Wednesday night with three first place awards in the "small newspapers" category.
Bowman also received an honorable mention for best news story for his coverage of efforts by the family of Lawrence "Hoss" Harrison to keep their grandfather's killer in prison.
The first place recognition was for best sports story "Tigers' Evangelo raises money for cancer research while on the field,"; best feature story, "Adventist nurses reflect on working through the pandemic,"; and best writing, "The smell of pizza and nostalgia hang in the air at Pizza Planet."
The awards competition was established by McClatchy Newspapers 35 years ago to honor Gruner, who retired as executive editor in 1988 after 33 years at The Fresno Bee. The contest is administered by the California State University, Fresno Department of Media, Communications and Journalism. It recognizes top journalism in the Central San Joaquin Valley, and entries are judged by out-of-state judges.
The ceremony, which was held virtually during the pandemic, was held at CSU Fresno in person for the first time since 2020.
Other winners include Ishani Desai, the Bakersfield Californian; Ron Holman and Vongni Yang, the Visalia Times-Delta; Carmen Kohlruss, a former reporter at The Fresno Bee; Craig Kohlruss, a Bee photographer; Claudia Elliott, the Tehachapi News; and Jeannie Tyrell and Greg Little, the Mariposa Gazette.