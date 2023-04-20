Gruner Awards
Hanford Sentinel reporter/editor Parker Bowman, right, and George F. Gruner, former Fresno Bee executive editor, following the awards ceremony Wednesday night at California State University, Fresno.

Hanford Sentinel editor/reporter Parker Bowman was recognized at the 2022 George F. Gruner Awards ceremony Wednesday night with three first place awards in the "small newspapers" category.

Bowman also received an honorable mention for best news story for his coverage of efforts by the family of Lawrence "Hoss" Harrison to keep their grandfather's killer in prison.

The first place recognition was for best sports story "Tigers' Evangelo raises money for cancer research while on the field,"; best feature story, "Adventist nurses reflect on working through the pandemic,"; and best writing, "The smell of pizza and nostalgia hang in the air at Pizza Planet."

