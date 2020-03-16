Hanford Sentinel office closed to public for 4 weeks due to COVID-19
0 comments

Hanford Sentinel office closed to public for 4 weeks due to COVID-19

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Good day:

As you are all aware, the COVID-19 situation is very fluid and changing hourly. For now, this is The Hanford Sentinel's position:

We will continue to operate and provide news and advertising to our customers. Effective Tuesday, March 17, our office, located at 300 W. 6th St. in Hanford, will be unavailable to the public for the next 4 weeks. This includes children and spouses. Classified ads and subscriptions will have to be on-line or over the phone. Staff will be in the office between the hours of 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.

For classified, obituary and legal advertising contact:

JUAN MORALES 583-2419 jmorales@hanfordsentinel.com

For circulation payments, issues, questions contact:

GORDON WEAVER 583-2434 gweaver@hanfordsentinel.com

For retail advertising placement contact:

MARK DANIEL 583-2402 mdaniel@hanfordsentinel.com

For editorial, letters to the editor etc. contact:

CHRIS AGUIRRE 583-2405 caguirre@hanfordsentinel.com

We are doing this out of abundance of caution and appreciate your understanding.

Thank you:

HANFORD SENTINEL STAFF

0 comments

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News