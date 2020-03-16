Hanford Sentinel office closed to public for 4 weeks due to COVID-19

As you are all aware, the COVID-19 situation is very fluid and changing hourly. For now, this is The Hanford Sentinel's position:

We will continue to operate and provide news and advertising to our customers. Effective Tuesday, March 17, our office, located at 300 W. 6th St. in Hanford, will be unavailable to the public for the next 4 weeks. This includes children and spouses. Classified ads and subscriptions will have to be on-line or over the phone. Staff will be in the office between the hours of 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.