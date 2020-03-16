Hanford Sentinel office closed to public for 4 weeks due to COVID-19

Good day:
As you are all aware, the COVID-19 situation is very fluid and changing hourly. For now, this is The Hanford Sentinel's position:
We will continue to operate and provide news and advertising to our customers. Effective Tuesday, March 17, our office, located at 300 W. 6th St. in Hanford, will be unavailable to the public for the next 4 weeks. This includes children and spouses. Classified ads and subscriptions will have to be on-line or over the phone. Staff will be in the office between the hours of 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.
For classified, obituary and legal advertising contact:
JUAN MORALES 583-2419 jmorales@hanfordsentinel.com
For circulation payments, issues, questions contact:
GORDON WEAVER 583-2434 gweaver@hanfordsentinel.com
For retail advertising placement contact:
MARK DANIEL 583-2402 mdaniel@hanfordsentinel.com
For editorial, letters to the editor etc. contact:
CHRIS AGUIRRE 583-2405 caguirre@hanfordsentinel.com
We are doing this out of abundance of caution and appreciate your understanding.
Thank you:
HANFORD SENTINEL STAFF