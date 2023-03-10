A wet storm fueled by an atmospheric river out of Hawaii dropped 1.06 inches of rain, measured at the Hanford Municipal Airport, as of 11 a.m. Friday morning, according to National Weather Service Meteorologist Dan Harty.
And there's more to come.
Up to another inch of rain is projected to fall in Hanford over the next 24 hours, and the city remains under a flood watch until 10 a.m. Sunday.
Hanford and other cities in the Central Valley including Fresno, Madera, Visalia and Selma, were under a flood advisory from 2:20 to 8:15 p.m. Friday, which is a more severe warning than a flood watch. The National Weather Service advised drivers to turn around when encountering flooded roads.
Heavy rain is expected to continue in Hanford through Saturday, and Saturday night will see a 50 percent chance of thunderstorms and showers, giving way to a short break from the rain on Sunday.
More rain is expected to move in Monday night, mainly after 11 p.m., but there is a 30 percent chance of rain during the day on Monday. Tuesday will see an 80 percent chance of rain during the day with rain likely before 11 p.m. The chance of rain Wednesday and Thursday drops to between 20 and 30 percent.
Outside of Hanford, nearby areas saw even more rain Friday. Harty said Visalia received approximately 1.5 inches of rain since the storm started Thursday night, with areas receiving 2 inches of rain.
Visalia and outlying areas could see two more inches of rain as the storm continues. The foothills around the Sierra Nevada have already receoved 3 to 6 inches of rain and could see 3 to 7 inches more. Kern County officials announced Friday morning that an evacuation order was issued for Riverkern and low-lying areas of Kernville.
Hanford’s rain season, which begins on Oct. 1, would normally see 6 inches of rain at this point in the season, according to Harty. Through yesterday, that number has already been nearly doubled to 11 inches.
Hanford’s Acting Public Works Director Jim Ross said that he was not aware of any property damage in the city as of 2 p.m. Friday as a result of the storm.
“When we get rain as heavily as we have, there’s always localized flooding,” Ross said. “There hasn’t been anything abnormal. Streets will flood, there will be water standing on the road, but it all goes down fairly quickly.”
If residents experience flooding, they should call Hanford’s Public Works department at (559) 585-2550 between the hours of 6 a.m. and 5 p.m. Outside of these hours, Hanford residents should call the Hanford Police Department at (559) 585-2540.
“When it comes down really heavily, there’s always going to be issues,” Ross said. “It’s kind of like a bathtub. If you overfill it, it takes a while for it to go down, but eventually it goes down. If it’s not going down, that’s when there might be an issue of a flooding inlet.”