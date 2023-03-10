A wet storm fueled by an atmospheric river out of Hawaii dropped 1.06 inches of rain, measured at the Hanford Municipal Airport, as of 11 a.m. Friday morning, according to National Weather Service Meteorologist Dan Harty.

And there's more to come.

Up to another inch of rain is projected to fall in Hanford over the next 24 hours, and the city remains under a flood watch until 10 a.m. Sunday. 

Associate Editor / Reporter

