The National Weather Service has issued a dense fog advisory for Hanford from 1 a.m. until 10 a.m. Tuesday and a freeze warning is in place through 9 a.m. Tuesday. Visibility is expected to be reduced to 200 feet in certain areas.

Hanford and other parts of the San Joaquin Valley have additionally been classified as a high risk for transportation because of the fog advisory, with estimated visibility between 200 and 800 feet. The level 4 transportation risk affects California state routes 198, 180, 41, 43 152, and 99 and indicates traffic will slow down with a high risk for chain reaction crashes.

Chain reaction crashes occur when one traffic incident causes one or more subsequent incidents. The weather service advised drivers to keep a large amount of distance between themselves and the vehicle in front of them, to use low beam headlights and slow down when driving in dense fog.

