The National Weather Service has issued a dense fog advisory for Hanford from 1 a.m. until 10 a.m. Tuesday and a freeze warning is in place through 9 a.m. Tuesday. Visibility is expected to be reduced to 200 feet in certain areas.
Hanford and other parts of the San Joaquin Valley have additionally been classified as a high risk for transportation because of the fog advisory, with estimated visibility between 200 and 800 feet. The level 4 transportation risk affects California state routes 198, 180, 41, 43 152, and 99 and indicates traffic will slow down with a high risk for chain reaction crashes.
Chain reaction crashes occur when one traffic incident causes one or more subsequent incidents. The weather service advised drivers to keep a large amount of distance between themselves and the vehicle in front of them, to use low beam headlights and slow down when driving in dense fog.
Hanford temperatures dipped as low as 32 degrees over the weekend, and the weather service estimated there was a 98 percent chance that temperatures would reach 34 degrees or lower on Tuesday with a 74 percent chance of temperatures reaching 30 degrees or lower, and recommended that the public cover any sensitive vegetation and bring pets inside.
Other areas of the San Joaquin Valley saw slightly higher odds of similar temperatures. Delano had a 94 percent chance for temperatures of 34 degrees or lower and a 69 percent chance for temperatures of 30 degrees or lower. Visalia had a 94 percent chance of temperatures of 34 degrees or lower with a 64 percent chance of temperatures 30 degrees or lower.
The higher elevations of the Sierra Nevada, including Yosemite and Camp Nelson, were under a high wind warning Monday, with the National Weather Service predicting wind speeds of 30 to 40 mph and gusts up to 70 mph, with the potential for power outages.
The weather service predicted low temperatures just above freezing Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday nights. Patchy fog is expected Wednesday and Thursday with patchy frost expected through Sunday.