The Fitness Court at Hidden Valley Park is scheduled to open in early May, and in preparation, the City's Parks and Community Services Department is seeking volunteer fitness ambassadors to assist with the activation of the new fitness amenity.
The Fitness Court is an open-air wellness center that allows users to leverage their body weight to get a complete workout. Created with fitness in mind, the Fitness Court is adaptable for all fitness levels. New users can download the free Fitness Court App – a coach-in-your-pocket style platform – that transforms the outdoor gym into a digitally supported ecosystem.
The Fitness Court aims to transform public spaces into community fitness hubs, says Brad Albert, parks and community services director. We are currently recruiting fitness ambassadors to activate our new Fitness Court. Ambassadors will have the unique opportunity to create a culture around the Fitness Court within the community by offering fun activities through classes, challenges, and tours.
It's free and easy to become a fitness ambassador. Register online, complete a webinar and assessment, and access the online app. There are many ways to serve, including teaching introductory classes for first-time users, answering questions, and leading by example. The only thing needed is the desire to serve the community by promoting exercise and a healthy lifestyle.
All interested parties are encouraged to email balbert@cityofhanfordca.com. You will be sent the link to the online training and attend an introductory meeting to answer any questions.
"We need great people who want to have fun connecting all people to this new and exciting opportunity," says Albert.