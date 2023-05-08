The possibility of relocating Hanford Community Day School will be the subject of a public hearing Tuesday before the Hanford Joint Union High School District board of trustees.

Tuesday’s meeting will be held at the district office, 823 W. Lacey Blvd., starting at 6 p.m.

The waiver renewal request aims to move the campus to the same site as Earl F. Johnson High School, as satisfactory alternative facilities are not available for the day school, according to the staff report.

