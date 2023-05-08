The possibility of relocating Hanford Community Day School will be the subject of a public hearing Tuesday before the Hanford Joint Union High School District board of trustees.
Tuesday’s meeting will be held at the district office, 823 W. Lacey Blvd., starting at 6 p.m.
The waiver renewal request aims to move the campus to the same site as Earl F. Johnson High School, as satisfactory alternative facilities are not available for the day school, according to the staff report.
Moving the day school from Douty Street (northwest portion of Hanford High campus) to the back side (southeast corner) of Earl F. Johnson enables the district to provide support services for both campuses more efficiently, according to staff.
A public hearing must be announced and held prior to board approval of the general waiver.
Additionally, the FFA Cotton State Champion Team will be honored during the meeting.
FFA - Cotton State Champion Team
Adisyn Bush (SPHS) - 1st high individual in the state
Micah Bradley (SPHS) - 4th high individual in the state
Madison King-Harp (HHS) - 5th high individual in the state
Alisyen Adney-Pacheco (HHS)
Also on the agenda is an informational presenatation about the Sierra Pacific High School Interim Housing Project slated for the 2023-24 school year.
Based on current enrollment for SPHS two new classrooms will be necessary for the school year. The district is working with Mobile Modular and Darden Architects on the project.
The engineering estimate from Darden Architects for the site work is $130,000, which will be paid for with developer fees.
The tentative bid date for the project is May 16 and results will be brought to the board for action at the next meeting.
Back for board consideration Tuesday night is the removal of fencing redundancy on the Hanford West High School bus drive. The action item was pushed back during the last board meeting due to a lack of information.
The intention is to remove the chain-link fence to the west of the bus drive because of the fence redundancy with a new wrought iron fence securing the campus.