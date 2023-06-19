The Hanford Parks and Recreation Department began its Summer Movies in the Park series Friday night with more than 100 people in attendance, according to Parks and Recreation Director Brad Albert.
The first movie on the line-up was (2022) "Puss in Boots: The Last Wish" which was shown free at Civic Park.
“Usually our first movie night of the summer is very popular because it’s the first one of the summer, ” said Albert.
The summer tradition of showing movies in the park is a great way to build strong community relationships, said Albert.
“I believe that these are great community-building events, where Hanford residents and visitors can come together to enjoy a nice night out in the park,” said Albert.
The Parks Department will show four movies this summer, all of which are family friendly.
On June 30, the (2022) Disney Pixar movie "Turning Red" will be shown at the Longfield Center, located at 560 S. Douty St.
On July 14, the (2021) Netflix movie "Vivo" will be shown at Hidden Valley Park, located at 2150 N. 11th Ave.
Lastly, finishing the Movies in the Park Series, the (2022) Illumination Movie "Minions: The Rise of Gru," will be shown at Civic Park, located at 401 N. Irwin St.
All the movies are shown at dusk, according to Albert, while many families tend to show up earlier to enjoy quality time in the parks.
“It’s a great community event, folks come out to the parks, oftentimes they play in the park before the movie, they can bring their own snacks and beverages, no alcohol of course, it’s really about enjoying family time,” said Albert.
All Movies in The Park Events are free to the general public. For more information contact the Hanford Parks and Recreation Department at (559) 585-2525.