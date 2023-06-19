Movies in the park, civic park
Buy Now

Hanford residents camped out at Civic Park Friday night, ready to watch "Puss in Boots: The Last Wish."

 Parker Bowman, Staff

The Hanford Parks and Recreation Department began its Summer Movies in the Park series Friday night with more than 100 people in attendance, according to Parks and Recreation Director Brad Albert.

The first movie on the line-up was (2022) "Puss in Boots: The Last Wish" which was shown free at Civic Park.

“Usually our first movie night of the summer is very popular because it’s the first one of the summer, ” said Albert.

Tags

Recommended for you