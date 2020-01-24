Hanford’s First Smart & Final Extra! Store to Open January 29th

LOS ANGELES – Smart & Final, the smaller, faster grocery warehouse store for household and business customers, is getting bigger in Hanford, California with a new Smart & Final Extra! opening on January 29. Located at 552 N. 11th Ave., the new 35,000 square foot Smart & Final Extra! will be almost three times the size of the existing store and will offer customers a greater selection of both household and club-sized products.
The new grocery warehouse store, which will be open daily from 6 a.m. – 10 p.m. (7 a.m. – 10 p.m. on opening day), will replace the existing Smart & Final Hanford location at 880 E W Lacey Blvd., which will close on January 28.
The new, expanded location will provide shoppers with high-quality, USDA-certified meats, fresh and organic produce, frozen and packaged grocery items as well as personal care and household products. With the expansion, customers will also enjoy the addition of a bulk department with scoopable grains, coffee, nuts and more; a produce section three times the size of the current location’s; and ready-to-eat oven-roasted chickens.
The larger store will also more than double the number of new full and part-time job opportunities with a total of 60 positions available to current associates and new applicants. Those interested in applying for positions can visit smartandfinal.com/careers for information.
“Smart & Final has been a part of the Hanford community for almost 50 years,” said Store Manager Chris Cassera. “We’re thrilled to be able to provide our household and business customers with a one-stop shop in the Central Valley with the new Extra! store, one that promises to provide the community with even greater variety and value, and without a membership fee.”
Store features will include:
● High-quality food options such as First Street® meats, cheeses, bread and more
● Organic offerings from Smart & Final’s Sun Harvest® brand
● Wide assortment of fresh and frozen fruits and vegetables, as well as a fully stocked deli department, which will include First Street® Oven Roasted Chickens for easy and healthy grab-and-go meals
● Goods tailored to business and household customers like paper products, an assortment of beverages and snacks, and cleaning supplies
● Extensive variety of both household and club-sized products without a membership fee
● Floral department
● Online delivery in two hours or less
A ribbon cutting ceremony will take place on Wednesday, January 29 at Noon and in celebration of the opening, the Smart & Final Charitable Foundation will be presenting check donations to local based charities Hanford Youth Baseball and King Community Action Organization. The donations are part of Smart & Final’s commitment to supporting organizations and causes in the communities where it operates.
For more information, visit SmartAndFinal.com.
