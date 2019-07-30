HANFORD — Family, friends and notable faces of the community gathered Friday to donate school supplies to needy children and to wish Miss Teen California United State Mikayla Contreras good luck in the nationals this week.
After having been crowned Miss Teen California U.S. at a state competition in April, Hanford West graduate Contreras is currently vying for the title of Miss Teen USA in Las Vegas. The competition runs through Thursday.
“When I first started pageantry, never in a million did I think I’d represent California and go to nationals,” she said. “But there are so many different paths available to you and sometimes you pick the right one and it’s like, ‘wow. I can actually do this.’”
As part of a traditional send-off celebration, Contreras’ well-wishers met at Panera Bread in Hanford Friday evening. The Miss Teen USA pageant, part of the Miss Universe Organization, encourages send-off parties for participants but Contreras decided to use the celebration to do a little good in the community, as well.
“I wanted to have a different sort of send-off party. A lot of the other girls have gifts given to them, but I wanted to do something for the community,” Contreras said.
Through tomorrow, the Tachi Palace Hotel and Casino is offering $20 in “Tachi Cash” for Premiere Club Members who bring in new book bags for donation. The backpacks will be given to Big Brothers Big Sisters of Central California to be dispersed to students who need them to start the new school year.
The Tachi Palace has sponsored Contreras since she began pageantry nearly two years ago and her personal platform is advocacy of the Big Brothers Big Sisters group, leading Contreras came up with the idea to ask for donations of school supplies to fill those book bags before they’re given to students.
“We’re so lucky that Mikayla is helping us with the drive,” Big Brothers Big Sisters Central California Executive Director Diane P. Phakonekham said. “She knows how important it is for every child to have a little something to start the year.”
Phakonekham added that Big Brothers Big Sisters’ goal is to supply every one of the thousands of students in their clientele across four counties to receive a book bag to start the school year. She said that not having basic school supplies can affect a child’s self-esteem and that worrying how they’ll get basic supplies shouldn’t have to be a cause of students’ anxiety.
Guests brought hundreds of pens and pencils, dozens of stacks of notebooks and a table full of other supplies for the children.
“The quality that we have in Hanford is shown in our youth and we have quite a star here,” Hanford Mayor Sue Sorensen said about Contreras’ journey to the national competition as well as the charitable work she’s done along the way.
Contreras has done charitable work with Big Brothers Big Sisters, local SPCA organizations, local law enforcement agencies – members of which attended her send-off party – and the Tachi Palace.
“Having Mikayla be out there and be a spokesperson on behalf of us, too, works out best for everyone. She’s able to go to events and get the experience she needs and it helps us out too,” Tachi Palace Director of Slot Operations Jacob Jeff said.
Win lose or draw, this national pageant may be Contreras’ final time on stage, as she’ll be attending college in the fall.
“We’ll see how freshman year goes and if I can balance it, maybe I’ll do another [pageant],” she said.
She’ll be majoring in exercise science, minoring in broadcast journalism as well as playing soccer. A high school soccer and softball player, Contreras’ college sports career was in doubt after a torn labrum injury in May 2018. Now healed, she’s ready to hit the field again.
Contreras said she has some non-pageantry plans while in Vegas, as well. She’s going to take a leap off the nearly 1,200-foot Stratosphere tower.
“My dad might not be happy about it, but I’m going to jump off the Stratosphere. There’s a bungee jump thing and it’s been on my bucket list,” she said. “I’m very excited because I’m an adrenaline junkie.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.