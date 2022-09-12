On the beautiful 18-hole golf course of the Kings Country Club, 69 players came together to raise money for local charities at the 12th annual Hanford Rotary Club golf tournament.
Joan Darling, the retired Postmaster of Hanford, has been in charge of the event since its inception 12 years ago.
"I have been a Rotarian for 20 years. It was a great way to meet people and make connections to my community," Darling continued.
"The golf tournament started as a memorial to a beloved Rotarian after his passing and has since grown into something that truly benefits the community."
In previous years the proceeds from the fundraiser tournament have gone to Future Farmers of America out of Hanford High School as well as a variety of local charities.
To date the Rotary Golf Tournament has donated more than $130,000, including from this year's event, which will be given to a group of veterans organizations.
The four person scramble tournament has been a popular local fundraiser for the last 12 years with local businesses sponsoring the event such as American Ambulance, Tachi Palace Casino Resort, and All Valley Printing among this year's sponsors.
As the tournament began players eagerly took to the course with a healthy dose of competition.
Sheriff David Robinson, after teeing off on the 4th hole, expressed his enthusiasm for the event, saying "It's a great fundraiser and a great local event. I fully support the Rotary since they give so much to the community like scholarships."
Darling explained that the Rotary club gives scholarships as part of the general club affairs.
Jason Usher has been a member of Rotary for eight years and was out on the course.
"The proceeds this year go to local veteran charities and I couldn't be happier to support that," he said.
The American Legion Family Hanford Post 3 was out in support of the event and according to Geni Leffer, the president of the American Legion Auxilary Unit 3, they have been a longtime supporter.
Tito Caldera was invited by his insurance brokers to the event. Carl Nelson of the insurance company under his name was there as a player and sponsor.
"My grandfather was a Rotarian for 40 years. I am here as a player and my company has sponsered the hole-in-one $10 thousand dollar prize," he said.