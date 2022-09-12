On the beautiful 18-hole golf course of the Kings Country Club, 69 players came together to raise money for local charities at the 12th annual Hanford Rotary Club golf tournament.

Joan Darling, the retired Postmaster of Hanford, has been in charge of the event since its inception 12 years ago.

"I have been a Rotarian for 20 years. It was a great way to meet people and make connections to my community," Darling continued.

