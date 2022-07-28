With the Mega Millions jackpot sitting at $1.1 billion, and the next drawing coming up Friday night, local retailers are seeing a surge in lottery ticket sales.
The cash value of $648.2 million makes the jackpot the second largest prize in the history of the game.
"If won, it will be the second largest prize in the 20-year history of Mega Millions, behind only the record $1.537 billion won on Oct. 23, 2018. That winning ticket was sold in South Carolina, and it remains the world’s largest lottery prize ever won on a single ticket," according to the Mega Millions website.
Ala Alkobadi, the manager at the Star Mart on 11th and 7th streets in Hanford, said "people have been coming to buy tickets like crazy."
"I have seen a lot of office pools for this jackpot. Some paying $50 to $60 each time they buy," he said.
Another retailer, Tejinder Johal, the owner of Sierra Liqour located at 1220 N. 10th Ave. in Hanford, said "Lots of people, they want money. So we have had a bunch of customers come to try their luck. Who knows, maybe we will sell the winning ticket?"
The game is drawn twice weekly on Tuesdays and Fridays according to the official website. Tickets are $2 per play and have multiple plays per ticket. The winning numbers for the Mega Millions lotto will be drawn at 8 p.m. Pacific time.
Austin Traylor, manger at the Circle K at 1665 W. Hanford Armona Rd., said "sales always fly through the roof when the jackpot is this big."
"We have seen people buy a hundred dollars worth of plays just for the chance they'll win," he said. "Some people have come in and have been buying gas or other stuff, then tell me to add a ticket because, why not? So yeah, this lotto prize has seriously drawn lots of attention and players."
The Mega Millions game has nine ways to win a prize ranging from the total jackpot down to only a few dollars, according to the website. Since the start of the game this year there have been four winning tickets, one of which was in California. The winning numbers from each game can be found on the Mega Millions website as well as the prizes won.
The payout for the jackpot can occur in one of two ways, as one lump sum or as a yearly payment.
"The Mega Millions annuity is paid out as one immediate payment followed by 29 annual payments. Each payment is 5% bigger than the previous one. This helps protect winners’ lifestyle and purchasing power in periods of inflation," the website explains.