With the Mega Millions jackpot sitting at $1.1 billion, and the next drawing coming up Friday night, local retailers are seeing a surge in lottery ticket sales.

The cash value of $648.2 million makes the jackpot the second largest prize in the history of the game. 

"If won, it will be the second largest prize in the 20-year history of Mega Millions, behind only the record $1.537 billion won on Oct. 23, 2018. That winning ticket was sold in South Carolina, and it remains the world’s largest lottery prize ever won on a single ticket," according to the Mega Millions website.

