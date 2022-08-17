Roundabouts proposed for Hanford's downtown Douty Street were addressed by residents and city staff alike Tuesday during a public hearing before the City Council.
Mayor Kalish Morrow opened the floor to public comments shortly after the meeting started.
Among the concerns raised by speakers were impacts to traffic flow, Americans With Disabilities Act (ADA) compliance, and whether $4.4 million in American Rescue Plan Act money would be properly used.
Longtime Hanford resident Bob Ramos said the money would be better used for other city projects, suggesting there should be an open forum discussing what the people want to do to improve the city.
Another resident, Chad Draxler, focused on ADA requirements, stating how he didn't view roundabouts as pedestrian friendly, especially in downtown Hanford.
At a July town hall meeting at the Hanford Elks Lodge to address the topic, Morrow presented information about the roundabouts, which were first proposed in 2018.
Three roundabouts would be added where Douty Street intersects with Sixth, Seventh, and Eighth streets to help curb speeding through downtown. The cost for the compact roundabouts - as they are described - is estimated to be around $3 million.
The remaining $1.4 million dollars would be spent on upgrading and improving intersections along Seventh Street where the road crosses Redington, Irwin, Harris, and Brown streets to bring them up to code and ADA compliance.
Public Works Director John Doyel spoke in favor of the improvements during public comment, saying they are pedestrian friendly because they "close the space the pedestrian has to cross vehicular traffic in downtown from 48 feet to 12 feet and offer two safe haven islands for them [pedestrians]."
Speaking after the meeting, resident Mike Quinn took a middle road.
"I'm not opposed to roundabouts, but downtown is not the right placement for them," Quinn said. "It feels like a solution in search of a problem."
A former East Coast resident, Quinn is familiar with traffic circles, and said he is concerned the Douty Street roundabouts might increase congestion as cars wait to enter the intersections.
He also raised concerns about trucks passing through downtown; holiday signage redirects high-profile truck traffic down Sixth Street to avoid hitting the seasonal banners along Seventh Street. The detour would move the truck traffic through one of the roundabouts.
The City Council plans to present additional information and proposed schematics and designs for the roundabouts at a future meeting.