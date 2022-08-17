Roundabouts proposed for Hanford's downtown Douty Street were addressed by residents and city staff alike Tuesday during a public hearing before the City Council.

Mayor Kalish Morrow opened the floor to public comments shortly after the meeting started.  

Among the concerns raised by speakers were impacts to traffic flow, Americans With Disabilities Act (ADA) compliance, and whether $4.4 million in American Rescue Plan Act money would be properly used.

