Saltray and the community volunteers joining her worked from 8 a.m. until 11 a.m. pressure washing the park restrooms and painting them inside and out.
They also raked the sand in the volleyball pits, spread wood chips in the playground, trimmed the trees along the slough bisecting the park and picked up trash along the grounds.
"I feel it [Hidden Valley Park] is our most neglected park," Saltray said.
Saltray said that most of the concerns she receives from members of the community focus on Hidden Valley park; helping improve Hanford's parks - especially Hidden Valley Park - has been one of her personal goals.
More than 40 people from the community collaborated in Saturday's beautifying efforts.
"It was good to have community involvement," Saltray said. "Helping hands make for a light load. We were able to get everything done in those three hours."
But it wasn't just Hanford residents cleaning up the park; Avenal City Manager Anthony Lopez and Avenal City Mayor Alvaro Preciado volunteered their time to assist with the project.
"Mayor Preciado and I are always interested in helping our neighboring communities with their projects," Lopez said.
Lopez said Saltray has gone to Avenal to lend a hand on some of the beautification projects their community has done; he cited Saltray's example as inspiration for the recent Community Work Day at the Avenal Veterans Hall just last month.
Saltray said that the clean-up projects will continue whether or not she wins re-election to the City Council on Nov. 8, because Hanford's parks are a priority for her.
The next clean-up project has not been announced, but the councilwoman indicated it will be in late November after the campaign season comes to an end, with a focus on whichever park needs the most care at that time.