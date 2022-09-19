Members of the Hanford community came together to help clean up Hidden Valley Park Saturday, located at the corner of 11th Avenue and Cortner Street.

The activity was the second clean-up at Hidden Valley Park organized by Hanford City Councilwoman Amanda Saltray.

Saltray and the community volunteers joining her worked from 8 a.m. until 11 a.m. pressure washing the park restrooms and painting them inside and out.

Spreading Wood Chips

A community volunteer helps spread wood chips in the playground at Hidden Valley Park.

