Hanford residents will get a little bit of breathing room to pay their August utility bill this month.
Residents will receive a 15-day extension, according to a notice on City of Hanford social media platforms. The extension was put in place by the City due a system malfunction and maintenance, City officials said.
The malfunction isn't preventing the utility bills from going out in the mail, they will just be delayed. The original billing date was Aug. 30, and the due date for these bill will be extended from Sept. 9 to Sept. 14. The bills were sent to residents on Thursday, City officials said.