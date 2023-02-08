During the 2023 Super Bowl national anthem performance, three Navy tactical squadrons will conduct a unified flyover. Petty Officer 3rd Class Ariana Scott, a resident of Hanford, California, is one of the sailors maintaining the aircraft for Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 122.
The flyover formation includes two F/A-18F Super Hornets from “Flying Eagles” of Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 122, a F-35C Lightning II from "Argonauts" of Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 147, and a EA-18G Growler from “Vikings” Electronic Attack Squadron (VAQ) 129.
Scott joined the Navy three years ago.
"It was always my dream to be able to serve my country," said Scott. "Not too many members of my family have served in the Navy, so I was excited to be one of the first to do so in my generation."
Today, Scott serves as an aviation structural mechanic — safety equipment (AME).
"My favorite part about being an AME is getting to work on the aircraft, and helping to train our pilots on cockpit safety," said Scott.
As Scott continues to train and perform missions, there’s a great deal of pride serving in the United States Navy.
"Serving in the Navy means so much to me because it has given my life more purpose," added Scott. "Being able to protect my loved ones is an incredible feeling."