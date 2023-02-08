AME3 Scott.JPG

Petty Officer 3rd Class Ariana Scott, a resident of Hanford, California, is one of the sailors maintaining the aircraft for Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 122.

During the 2023 Super Bowl national anthem performance, three Navy tactical squadrons will conduct a unified flyover. Petty Officer 3rd Class Ariana Scott, a resident of Hanford, California, is one of the sailors maintaining the aircraft for Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 122.

The flyover formation includes two F/A-18F Super Hornets from “Flying Eagles” of Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 122, a F-35C Lightning II from "Argonauts" of Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 147, and a EA-18G Growler from “Vikings” Electronic Attack Squadron (VAQ) 129.

Scott joined the Navy three years ago.

