Hanford resident among disabled veterans at Central Coast AmpSurf event

  • Updated
IMG_4600.jpeg

AmpSurf volunteers help veterans into cold water attire.

 Brian Steere, AmpSurf

With an army of 61 volunteers, Operation Restoration, a event organized nationwide by AmpSurf and the Wounded Warrior Project, provided a dozen disabled veterans with time in the ocean waters off the Central Coast recently.

The male and female veteran amputees affected with post traumatic stress disorder and other ailments, wounded in different conflicts or at work, came from different parts of the country Oct. 20-24 to stay in Santa Maria and participate in surfing, paddleboarding, kayaking and archery off Pismo Beach.

Deb Chadderton, 52, from Hanford, guarded the ports in the Navy after 9/11. She has a spinal injury, and suffers from anxiety and PTSD. Her experience in Pismo was her first surfing effort.

IMG_0910.jpeg

Aaron Smith, 39, from North Carolina, served 15 years in the Marine Corps as a scout sniper and air support control officer.
IMG_5226.jpeg

Archery is among the activities provided for veterans participating in Operation Restoration.

