Hanford is preparing to install a $256,000 security system upgrade at water tank sites to protect consumers from potential tampering.
The City Council approved a contract in early July with Telestar to install security measures designed to resolve issues brought up in a federally-mandated vulnerability assessment.
Public Works Director John Doyel said the improvements will include cameras, alarms and other security measures to protect drinking water in the city from potential attacks.
“Prior to someone getting to one of our facilities, we’ll know they’re there and if they make some sort of attempt to access our facility then it will have an automatic shutdown procedure which will shut the facility off,” Doyel said.
Over the past two years the City received bids from three companies, but they selected Telestar because they are able to integrate the new security measures with the existing infrastructure, which they’ve worked on in the past.
Doyel said a cyber attack on a Florida water system in early 2021 illustrates the need for a town's water infrastructure to be secure. A hacker took control of a plant operator’s computer and increased the sodium hydroxide levels to a hazardous degree in the Florida case. The levels were fixed before they posed a risk to residents.
Now that the contract has been improved, the City can move forward with implementing the new system.
“I’m glad we’re going after this,” said Councilwoman Kalish Morrow. “A few months ago Vice Mayor Sharp and I went out and visited the site and I’m glad we’re tackling some of the vulnerabilities we have in our system.”
During the meeting Doyel said that once security systems were installed at the three well sites in the city, they could move to install security at water pump sites.
