"Rarely is there a department head that has the opportunity to leave their imprint on the community like a public works director," said Hanford City Manager Mario Cifuentez.
That positive sentiment was felt throughout the celebration surrounding the retirement of Hanford Public Works Director John Doyel.
"John's 20-plus years here is definitely a time where you can drive around the city, and look around the city; he's absolutely left his imprint on this community," Cifuentez told the Sentinel. "All of the infrastructure we have is because of the work he has done and his leadership."
Doyel — who has spent more than twenty years in his position — will officially retire on Friday, Aug. 26.
The celebration kicked off inside the Civic Auditorium at 11 a.m., allowing for employees from the Public Works Department to come by, share a meal, and give their head honcho a proper send-off.
Many city and county officials were in attendance along with dozens of employees representing various sections of the department. Among those in attendance were Hanford Mayor Kalish Morrow, Assistant Mayor Diane Sharp, and County Supervisor Joe Neves.
Other members of the community with storied interactions with Doyel's office also attended to give their best wishes while dining on delicious tacos provided by Tacos San Marcos.
Doyel could be seen moving through the auditorium, engaging in conversations with his soon-to-be-former employees.
"I'm going to be the Director of Municipal Services for QK," Doyel said when asked what came next.
QK is a private city engineering and planning firm with offices operating in six cities, including Hanford, Visalia, Porterville, Clovis, Merced and Bakersfield. Some of the projects Doyel will oversee will have him working with Hanford colleagues.
While that is great for Doyel, there is a bittersweet element that leaves his department wondering what comes next.
As of yet a fulltime replacement has not been identified, but City sources have marked Public Works Deputy Director Jim Ross as the interim director.
The city is accepting applications for qualified individuals. The deadline for the application window closes on at 4 p.m. Sept. 2, 2022.