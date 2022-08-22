Retirement Cake served at John Doyel's Retirement Celebration
A cake is decorated to with Public Works director John Doyel a happy retirement Monday at the Civic Auditorium. 

 Garrett K. Jones/Staff

"Rarely is there a department head that has the opportunity to leave their imprint on the community like a public works director," said Hanford City Manager Mario Cifuentez.

That positive sentiment was felt throughout the celebration surrounding the retirement of Hanford Public Works Director John Doyel.

"John's 20-plus years here is definitely a time where you can drive around the city, and look around the city; he's absolutely left his imprint on this community," Cifuentez told the Sentinel.  "All of the infrastructure we have is because of the work he has done and his leadership."

