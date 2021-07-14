The City of Hanford will celebrate it’s 130th birthday with a three-day bash, starting July 29 and ending July 31.

The celebration will kick off during the Thursday night market and include almost 20 events, marking the city's journey from a Chinese sheepherder’s camp in the 1800s to a city of 60,000 residents, according to a press release.

“We invite the entire community to attend the many activities planned, there’s something for the entire family to enjoy,” said Parks and Facilities Director Brad Albert. “It’s not everyday we get the opportunity to celebrate 130 years of Hanford’s culture and history.”

All events will be held in the Civic Center Park unless otherwise indicated.

Event Schedule

Thursday 7/29

5-9 p.m. Thursday night market and birthday cake cutting

Friday 7/30

Noon. Ribbon cutting of Hanford Carnegie Museum

2-3:30 p.m. Youth chalk art contest

6:30 p.m. Hanford high schools drum line battle

7-10 p.m. Sock hop dance in Civic Auditorium

Saturday 7/31

8-9:30 a.m. Breakfast by Hanford Breakfast Lions Club

8 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Classic vehicle show

12:30 p.m. Proclamation ceremony

1-1:30 p.m. Classic vehicle show judging

3-6:45 p.m. Open houses at Carnegie Museum, the Kings Player recreation of Mussell Slough Tragedy

Kings County Library and the Friends of the Library

Veteran’s Building

Kings Art Center

Downtown shops

6:30-8 p.m. Kids games in the park

6:30-8 p.m. Beer garden

8:45 p.m. Movie in the park, "Cars 3," rated PG

Tickets for the Carnegie Museum ribbon cutting and sock hop dance can be purchased at hanfordchamber.com for $15 and $5 respectively. Sock hop tickets can be purchased at the door for $10 and a table for eight can be reserved for $20.