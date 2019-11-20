{{featured_button_text}}

Hanford Premier Cheer participated in their first Cheer competition on Nov. 17th in Visalia. They are the pop Warner cheerleaders for Hanford Youth Athletics association in the All Valley Football League.

All Valley Youth Football League Cheer put on their First competition on November 17th at Mt. Whitney High School. They had a total of 11 Cheerleaders participate.

Register for more free articles
Stay logged in to skip the surveys
Log in Sign up

Their Season just ended but sign ups begin in February and everyone can stay updated with information from our Facebook page Hanford Premier Cheer.

They will be Cheering for Hanford Youth Athletics association Pee-wee Rebels this weekend in their Valley Champs Game that will be in Exeter.

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments