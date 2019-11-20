Hanford Premier Cheer participated in their first Cheer competition on Nov. 17th in Visalia. They are the pop Warner cheerleaders for Hanford Youth Athletics association in the All Valley Football League.
All Valley Youth Football League Cheer put on their First competition on November 17th at Mt. Whitney High School. They had a total of 11 Cheerleaders participate.
You have free articles remaining.
Their Season just ended but sign ups begin in February and everyone can stay updated with information from our Facebook page Hanford Premier Cheer.
They will be Cheering for Hanford Youth Athletics association Pee-wee Rebels this weekend in their Valley Champs Game that will be in Exeter.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.