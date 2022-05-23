According to Catholic history, the Festa is held in honor of Queen St. Isabel of Portugal, who held the first Portuguese celebration in honor of the Holy Spirit, feeding the poor and crowning an ordinary person to show the value of every human soul united in Christ.
The annual Hanford Portuguese Festa honoring the Holy Spirit begins with evening rosary prayers starting Friday, May 27. The rosary will be held each evening at 6 p.m. at Hanford Fraternal Hall located at 1015 N. 10th Ave., except on Saturday, June 4, when prayer will be at St. Brigid's Catholic Church located at 1001 N. Douty Street starting at 6 p.m.
On Sunday, June 5, the parade will form at the hall at 10:30 a.m. and proceed to St. Brigid Catholic Church for mass at 12 p.m. A traditional lunch of Portuguese sopas will start at 11:30 a.m., and again when the parade returns.
Due to this year’s schedule, we will not be able to host an evening feeding. Everyone is welcome and no one is turned away. A dance will be held on Sunday, June 5 from 8 p.m. to 12 a.m. with the grand march starting at 8 p.m.
This year's senior queen is Jamie Villalobos, a freshman at Fresno City College and the daughter of Helio and Cathy Martins and Jimmy Villalobos of Tulare. Her attendants are Krislyn Martins, daughter of Helio and Cathy Martins and Lucy Parreira of Tulare and Alexis Santos, daughter of Tony and Anna Santos of Tulare. Maternal grandparents of the senior queen are Manuel and Gila Correia and paternal grandparents Jim and Carol Villalobos.
This year’s junior queen is Payton Carson a 4th grader at Kit Carson School, daughter of Brian and Erica Carson. Maternal grandparents of the junior queen are Rick and Patty Williams and Richard Brownen and paternal grandparents Randy and Sheryl Carson and great grandparents the late Joe and Edna Berbereia. Her attendants are Aubree Molina, daughter of Riley Davis and Joseph Molina of Hanford and Olivia Augusto, daughter of Eric and Nicole Augusto of Lemoore.
The 2022 president is Walter Mendes, vice-president is Michael Breen, the treasurer is Samantha Mendes and secretary is Elizabeth Breen.