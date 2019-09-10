HANFORD — If residents spot Hanford police officers on the roof of Dunkin’ Donuts Thursday, it won’t be for a service call or an open investigation.
Between 6 a.m. and 10 a.m. Thursday, officers will be on the roof of Dunkin’ Donuts on 1695 W. Lacey Blvd. for the Hanford Police Department’s first Cop On A Rooftop.
The event aims to raise money for Special Olympics Northern California. Anyone who donates any amount will receive a free medium hot or iced coffee, according to a media release.
“We encourage the public to come out, have some coffee and donuts and donate to the Special Olympics,” Corporal Christifer Barker said. “It should be a fun time and we’re excited.”
Police officers that are on the roof of Dunkin’ Donuts will have fishing poles with buckets on the ground for customers to donate. An officer will also be working the drive-thru to collect donations and talk to visitors.
The Special Olympics is an organization that is important to Hanford police, Barker said.
The department has completed fundraisers in the past for Special Olympics Northern California including a tip-a-cop event, a polar plunge at Millerton Lake and a torch run in June.
Northern Californian Dunkin’ Donut restaurants started this event as part of a “Do Good with Dunkin’” campaign last year and it raised more than $10,000 for the Special Olympics.
“Special Olympics is thrilled that Northern California is coming together to support Do Good with Dunkin’ for the second year,” said Scott Souza, senior manager of fundraising and community partnerships, in a media release. “We’re excited to outpace last year’s total raised and showcase the dedication and determination of our Northern California Special Olympics athletes.”
About 70 Dunkin’ Donuts locations and over 100,000 law enforcement officers participated across the state.
The Kings County Parole and Probation departments will also be at the event on Thursday, Barker said.
“We are treating this kind of like our Coffee With A Cop event,” Barker said. “The more people we get, hopefully more people will donate - and all the proceeds will go back to the Special Olympics.”
