Hanford Police have released an artist's sketch of a suspect in the fatal shooting of 34-year-old Hanford resident Eulalio Castillo.
Hanford officers arrived at Phillips and Third streets on Nov. 27 after receiving reports of a shooting. They found Castillo, who was transferred to Kaweah Health Medical Center but later died from his injuries.
Hanford Police have asked for the public's help in the case on two previous occasions but say they have again uncovered new evidence about the investigation.