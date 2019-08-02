{{featured_button_text}}

HANFORD — The Hanford Police Department is asking for the public's help in finding 15-year-old Ian Washburn who was reported missing Friday. 

Ian was last seen Wednesday evening at his Hanford home after an argument with his family, according to media release. He was last seen wearing a black t-shirt and dark pajama pants. 

Ian, who is 6 feet tall and weighs 135 pounds, has left home before to cool off, but he always returns a few hours later, officials said. This time he left without his cellphone or wallet.

Ian is 6 feet tall and weighs 135 pounds. Anyone with information is encouraged to contact Hanford Police Detective Ryan Tomey at 559-585-2540 or 559-381-4011.

