Hanford Police investigate vehicle vandalisms, burglaries at dealership

HANFORD — The Hanford Police Department is investigating several vehicle vandalisms and burglaries that have occurred at Hanford Keller Ford and are asking for the public’s help with identifying the suspect.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 888-606-0605 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Over the past several months, police said several vehicles at the dealership, located at 1073 Cadillac Ln., have been vandalized, broken into, and had items stolen from them.

Department officials said they have received video surveillance from the dealership of a possible suspect involved in these crimes and have released photos of the suspect.

If you have any information or the identity of the suspect, contact the Hanford Police Department at (559) 585-2540 Ext. 1 and ask to speak to Officer Ryan Tomey or a detective.

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.