Hanford Police investigate apparent murder-suicide

Officials said the elder Gomes’ mother was home at the time of the incident. Anderson said she does not speak English, so she called a relative who then called the police.

Anderson said the department has limited history with Gomes. He said in 2018, the department was called for a keep-the-peace custody exchange with Wyland and his mother.

Prior to that, Anderson said in 2016 it was reported that Gomes had suicidal thoughts. He said that case was forwarded over to the Kings County District Attorney’s Office to obtain a “good cause order,” which initiated a civil child custody process and allowed the mother to have temporary sole custody.

As part of that incident, Anderson said Gomes was found to have a gun and that gun was turned over to the Hanford Police Department. Anderson said that gun is still in the department’s custody.

Gomes was then required by the court to go through a mental health program, Anderson said. Gomes was eventually granted supervised visitation with his son. Anderson said Gomes lived with his parents and they were required to be there when Wyland visited.

Anderson said the weapon used in Monday’s incident was a handgun that was legally purchased and registered to Gomes in 2017.