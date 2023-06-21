1
Buy Now

Special Olympics participant Zachary Paterson leads the group for the first part of Wednesday's 1.5 mile run.

 Gary Feinstein, Contributor

More than 30 officers from the Hanford Police Department gathered outside the Kings County Government Center Wednesday morning to raise funds and awareness for the Special Olympics during the Special Olympics Northern California Law Enforcement Torch Run.

The run involves more than 3,500 law enforcement personnel from hundreds of local agencies carrying the Special Olympics Flame of Hope throughout Northern California.

Hanford Police Sgt. Chris Baker organized the Hanford event after becoming involved with the special needs organization.

IMG_0004.jpg
Buy Now

Runners return to the Kings County Government Center after completing the run on Wednesday morning.
IMG_0022 (1).jpg
Buy Now

Hanford Police Sergeant Chris Baker, left, holds the torch as it is lit by Molly Marquez, Northern California Manager of the Law Enforcement Torch run, on Wednesday morning.

Tags

Recommended for you