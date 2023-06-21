More than 30 officers from the Hanford Police Department gathered outside the Kings County Government Center Wednesday morning to raise funds and awareness for the Special Olympics during the Special Olympics Northern California Law Enforcement Torch Run.
The run involves more than 3,500 law enforcement personnel from hundreds of local agencies carrying the Special Olympics Flame of Hope throughout Northern California.
Hanford Police Sgt. Chris Baker organized the Hanford event after becoming involved with the special needs organization.
“This is going to be our fourth torch run, we didn’t have one once because of COVID, but about five years ago I got involved with the Special Olympics and we did our first torch run in a very long time, and ever since then we’ve been doing it,” said Baker.
The separate runs across Northern California culminate at the annual Summer Games, which are held June 23-25 at Santa Clara University.
According to the Special Olympics, the Summer Games is the largest local Special Olympics event and brings together more than 1,000 athletes from 20-plus counties to compete in multiple sports.
The Northern California Torch Run began in 1996 and has raised more than $20 million for Special Olympics through the run itself, plus multiple other fundraising events throughout the year, according to the SONC.
Baker said the Hanford Torch Run allows him to connect officers with the community, while raising funds for a great cause.
“For the department, it helps foster relationships with the community and it helps us to connect with the special needs community here as well that comes out and participates in the run,” said Baker.
Members from different agencies across the county are also invited to participate in the torch run, according to Baker, which contributes to fostering that greater sense of community.
“I try to bring in the other agencies in the county. Probation, the sheriff's department, the district, parole, and attorney’s office are the ones who typically participate,” said Baker.
Baker said his main goal in hosting the torch run year after year is simple, raising money and spreading awareness.
“It's a good event and it brings law enforcement and the community together to help raise money for the Special Olympics, which is the main goal,” he said.
For more information on this year’s Northern California Special Olympics Summer Games, visit the organization's website, or Instagram page @SpecialOlympicsNCA.