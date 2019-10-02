HANFORD — While the Hanford Police Department and Hanford Fire Department provide public safety every day, this month they are teaming up to give back to the community even more.
For the first time ever, the departments are joining efforts to raise money and awareness for breast cancer.
Sgt. Stephanie Huddleston said it was Police Chief Parker Sever who had the idea to sell fundraiser shirts to benefit a breast cancer charity.
The police department has sold pink patches in the past and they thought it would be neat to work with the fire department. Together the departments created a Hanford Public Safety shirt that portrays both departments’ badges at the end of a pink ribbon that symbolizes Breast Cancer Awareness Month and the words “United We Stand.”
Huddleston said 600 shirts were made, split between both departments, and the proceeds from their sale will go to Links for Life.
The Links for Life program is focused on promoting breast cancer awareness and providing services for both women and men going through cancer.
According to its website, Links for Life has benefited Kings County by providing free diagnostic clinical screening mammograms, ultrasounds and biopsies to thousands of women and men who otherwise may have gone untreated due to lack of insurance and/or financial assistance.
The program sustains itself through donations and fundraisers, and 100% of program funds stay in Kings County and are used to provide direct services to patients.
HFD Capt. Matthew Rowe said the department was happy to join efforts with HPD after they were approached by Huddleston to do the joint fundraiser.
For the past 10 years or so, the fire department has worn pink shirts in support of breast cancer awareness every October. They will continue to do so while also selling the gray Hanford Public Safety shirts.
There are still plenty of shirts available for purchase from both departments. Huddleston said they will continue to sell the shirts throughout the month of October or until they sell out.
Shirts are available for $20 at the front desks of the Hanford Police Department, 425 N Irwin St., or Hanford Fire Station #1, 350 W. Grangeville Blvd. Pink HPD patches are also available at the police department for $5.
Huddleston said people can also contact the Hanford Police Officers’ Association through their Facebook page.
In addition, both departments will sell the shirts at upcoming events.
Sunday, in conjunction Fire Prevention Week starting this weekend and ending on Oct. 12., the fire department will host an open house from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. at Fire Station #1.
On Oct. 12, the Oktoberfest Beer Festival benefitting the Hanford Police K-9 Foundation will take place from 5-10 p.m. at Hanford Civic Park.
Rowe, whose mother-in-law is a breast cancer survivor, said he thinks it’s great that Sever suggested this idea and that they found a great nonprofit to help. He said he and the rest of the department are proud to be a part of this effort.
“It benefits a good cause, raises awareness and shows support for our community,” Huddleston said.
