HANFORD — Last weekend, the Hanford Police Department Explorers post won their second competition of the year, bringing their overall program total to 19 wins.
The Explorers competed from June 28-30 at the Central Valley Explorer Competition in Manteca.
Around 36 Explorer teams from the Central Valley, Los Angeles and San Diego areas and even as far as Washington competed alongside Hanford.
Hanford Police Sgt. Albert Cano, the post’s adviser, said this was one of the bigger competitions they participate in.
Competitions include scenarios designed to test the Explorers’ abilities as both individuals and as teams.
The Hanford Explorers post participates in about three competitions a year, Cano said. They placed first in a competition in Tulare earlier this year and will compete in another tournament in October.
Cano said many of the scenarios in this last competition were routine, like felony stop and crime scene. However, he said some of the scenarios were a little different than the norm.
Cano said he was very pleased with the group, which consists of about 20 Explorers. He said it can be difficult when Explorers have varying degrees of experience, but they were able to work as a group.
Victor Medina, 20, captain of the Hanford post, and Kaya Godinez, 20, corporal of the post, said the team is able to overcome any situation due to their ability to adapt and work as a team.
Godinez said team members have good communication and help each other out, while Medina added everyone is flexible enough to take on any role that is needed to get the job done.
The Explorers attribute how well they do to the training they receive from their advisers, which in addition to Cano, include DJ Vargas, Chad Medeiros, Josh Chavez, Patrick Jurdon and Ruben Cano. Cano said the Explorers are fortunate to have the officers as role models.
Cano said the team is trained just regular police officers in scenarios like crisis negotiation, crime scene investigation and SWAT. He said
“It’s truly going to help them in the future,” Cano said of the training, adding two former HPD Explorers are currently on their way to becoming police officers.
Moreover, Cano said the program is successful because the Explorers buy into the program and the training process.
“Having dedicated advisors who give 100% and kids who give 100% is a good recipe,” Cano said. He said Hanford Police Chief Parker Sever is also very supportive of the team.
Medina has been on the Explorers team for about two years, while Godinez has been on the team for around two and a half years.
Both are striving for careers in law enforcement and believe their training will benefit them in the long run. They thanked their advisers for taking the time to train them.
Medina and Godinez said it felt good to win, especially because it shows that the team’s hard work, practice and dedication is paying off.
“I’m really proud of my team,” Medina said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.