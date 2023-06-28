Hanford’s Police Explorer Post 1014 recently took second place at a competition of 23 teams at the Central Valley Police Explorer Competition.
“As advisors, we’re super proud of the team,” said Hanford Police officer Victor Medina, who advises the explorers with Cpl. Chad Medeiros and officer Ernest Escalera. “We’re super proud of the results.”
Hanford’s explorer program is an opportunity for teenagers and young adults to learn more about a career in law enforcement. Medina said the competition in Modesto was the first that Hanford’s explorers have participated in since 2019, partially because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“This is a good eye-opener for the kids, and I think it's going to motivate them more if we want to participate more in competitions, get more involved in the trainings and just soak up more knowledge,” Medina said.
At the competition, attended by explorer posts across Central California, Hanford’s explorers were asked to go through 15 scenarios a law enforcement officer might encounter, ranging from a traffic stop to an active shooter incident.
“Once the explorers are there, the scenario proctor will read them a scenario like they're being dispatched to a call,” Medina said. “After that, once they are read the dispatch call or the dispatch situation, the explorers have to respond to the call and act appropriately. Once the competition begins and they're in the scenario, we as advisors are not allowed to help them. Everything that the explorers do is within themselves and as a team.”
Hanford’s explorers took first place in scenarios relating to crime scene investigation, burglary, disturbance and a high-risk vehicle. They also took second place in the dispatch relating to a suspicious person and third place in the call focusing on a hostage rescue.
“It was, honestly, amazing to watch these kids perform the way they did and come together as a group to kind of launch ideas off of each other and be able to move through something that an officer would do,” Medina said. “These are kids and young adults who are performing these scenarios like any other officer would on the street.”
Medina, a former explorer himself, thanked the explorers for giving their time to the program and his other advisors. Medina said advising the explorer post is a way for him to help the next generation of law enforcement.
“It's honestly my way to give back to the program that gave me so much and gave me the opportunity to advance, grow as a person and become an officer,” Medina said. “It's nice to be able to pay it forward to these new explorers and hopefully get them down the road of either helping them become officers or, if they plan on branching out to different careers, to make them a better person, a better version of themselves than they were when they first started the program.”