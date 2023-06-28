Hanford’s Police Explorer Post 1014 recently took second place at a competition of 23 teams at the Central Valley Police Explorer Competition.

“As advisors, we’re super proud of the team,” said Hanford Police officer Victor Medina, who advises the explorers with Cpl. Chad Medeiros and officer Ernest Escalera. “We’re super proud of the results.”

Hanford’s explorer program is an opportunity for teenagers and young adults to learn more about a career in law enforcement. Medina said the competition in Modesto was the first that Hanford’s explorers have participated in since 2019, partially because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Tags

Associate Editor / Reporter

Recommended for you