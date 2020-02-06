Hanford Police Department welcomes 2 new officers

HANFORD — The Hanford Police Department has welcomed two new officers, who had their badges pinned Tuesday evening during the Hanford City Council meeting.

Officer Jacob Fogal and Officer Luis Villela were presented by HPD Chief Parker Sever.

Fogal comes to the department from the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office, where he previously trained and worked for over a year.

Sever said Fogal will be able to ride out on patrol in just a few weeks, providing immediate help to the department.

Fogal’s badge was pinned on him by his father, Jim Fogal, and his stepfather, Adam Mendiola

Sever said he could hear the excitement in Villela’s voice when he called just before Christmas and told him he had been hired with the department.

Villela’s badge was pinned on him by his mother, Veronica Villela, and his 3-year-old son.

“It’s a pleasure to have both these fine young men here,” Sever said.

More from the council meeting

Council discussed only one item of general business Tuesday night, which was a contract with David A. Bush, Inc., for the Civic Park Bathroom Renovation Project.