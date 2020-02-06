Hanford Police Department welcomes 2 new officers

HANFORD — The Hanford Police Department has welcomed two new officers, who had their badges pinned Tuesday evening during the Hanford City Council meeting.
Officer Jacob Fogal and Officer Luis Villela were presented by HPD Chief Parker Sever.
Fogal comes to the department from the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office, where he previously trained and worked for over a year.
Sever said Fogal will be able to ride out on patrol in just a few weeks, providing immediate help to the department.
Fogal’s badge was pinned on him by his father, Jim Fogal, and his stepfather, Adam Mendiola
Sever said he could hear the excitement in Villela’s voice when he called just before Christmas and told him he had been hired with the department.
Villela’s badge was pinned on him by his mother, Veronica Villela, and his 3-year-old son.
“It’s a pleasure to have both these fine young men here,” Sever said.
More from the council meeting
Council discussed only one item of general business Tuesday night, which was a contract with David A. Bush, Inc., for the Civic Park Bathroom Renovation Project.
The scope of the project includes the replacement of the building’s deteriorated roof and a remodel to the north bathrooms to make them Americans with Disabilities Act compliant, as well as the renovation of the bathroom facilities on the southern portion of the building by city staff.
After some discussion and several questions and comments from council members about the work and cost of the project, Councilmember Art Brieno made a motion to table the item. The motion to table was approved by a 3-2 vote, with Mayor John Draxler and Councilmember Sue Sorensen as the “no” votes.
The item will be brought back in the future for a resolution.
