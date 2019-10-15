HANFORD — The Hanford Police Department officially welcomed two new police officers Monday night, as Officer Edgar Aguayo and Officer Troy Smith were sworn in during the Hanford City Council meeting.
Sever said Aguayo was a correctional officer for 10 years before going to the police academy. He was hired by Dinuba Police Department, where he worked as a patrol officer for three years before lateralling over to HPD.
Sever said it’s always great to bring someone on board who has experience.
“I think he just started two weeks ago and he’s already on the street making a difference,” Sever said about Aguayo.
Smith graduated from the College of the Sequoias Police Academy and joined as a deputy with the Kings County Sheriff’s Office, where he worked for over 2 years before also lateralling over to HPD.
You have free articles remaining.
Sever said Smith is special to the department because his father, Mitch Smith, is a longstanding motor officer with the department.
“So we have our first father and son duo at the police department,” Sever said.
Smith was very young when Sever started with the department and Sever said he remembers seeing Smith at events as he grew up.
“Having him now join here just makes me feel really old,” Sever said jokingly.
Sever said he is excited to have both officers at the department and thanked them for the service they provide to the community.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.