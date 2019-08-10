{{featured_button_text}}
HPD new officers

Kelley Quilty, Chandler Wyand and Idalis Rubalcava were sworn in as new Hanford Police Department officers Tuesday night during the Hanford City Council meeting.

 Julissa Zavala, The Sentinel

HANFORD — The Hanford Police Department has added three new faces to its force.

During the Hanford City Council meeting, Kelley Quilty, Idalis Rubalcava and Chandler Wyand were officially sworn in as Hanford Police officers.

Police Capt. Karl Anderson said all three new officers were born and raised in Hanford. He said Quilty was a corpsman in the Navy and Rubalcava started as an explorer with the department when she was 15 year old.

Anderson said Wyand and Rubalcava were cadets for Hanford and just graduated from the police academy, where he said they won almost every award available while there.

“We’re happy to have them here and working for the department,” Anderson said of the three new officers.

Mayor Sue Sorensen said the city was honored to have the new officers and to see the police department add to its staff.

The reporter can be reached at 583-2423 or jzavala@hanfordsentinel.com

