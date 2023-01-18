The Hanford Police Department will be running a checkpoint to catch drivers under the influence at an undisclosed location on Friday night from 5 p.m. until 11 p.m.

"The biggest impact is to let the public know we're checking for drunk drivers on the road and to deter anyone from driving while intoxicated," said Lt. James Lutz.

The checkpoint location is determined through data that looks at incidents of crashes relating to driving under the influence (DUI). The checkpoints are designed to take impaired drivers off Hanford streets.

Tags

Recommended for you