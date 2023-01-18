The Hanford Police Department will be running a checkpoint to catch drivers under the influence at an undisclosed location on Friday night from 5 p.m. until 11 p.m.
"The biggest impact is to let the public know we're checking for drunk drivers on the road and to deter anyone from driving while intoxicated," said Lt. James Lutz.
The checkpoint location is determined through data that looks at incidents of crashes relating to driving under the influence (DUI). The checkpoints are designed to take impaired drivers off Hanford streets.
Driving under the influence can include driving under the influence of more substances than just alcohol. Driving while impaired by the usage of recreational marijuana, for instance, is still illegal.
Lutz reminded citizens that calling an Uber, Lyft or even sleeping at a hotel would be cheaper than a DUI conviction. Average fines for a first-time DUI average at $13,500, according to the Hanford Police Department.
"That's just when you go to court and you're found guilty of DUI," Lutz said. "That's not including that your vehicle could get impounded. Your license will be suspended immediately. Your insurance rates will go up."
The program is funded through the California Highway Patrol Cannabis DUI Grant.
"DUI crashes and arrests are up," Lutz said. "We're fortunate to get a grant to help us."