HANFORD — Forget classic cars, next year you could have Hanford’s very own men and women in blue pinned up on your walls.
Several months ago, Officer Nancy Gallegos had the idea to do a calendar of members of the Hanford Police Department with the proceeds going to charity.
She took the idea to Dana Quandt, a dispatcher with the department who also happens to be a photographer.
Since August, Gallegos and Quandt have been coordinating photo shoots with the officers for the department’s first ever calendar.
The 2020 calendar will include 13 photos (12 months plus the cover) of Hanford’s officers all spiffed up.
Quandt said the photos were taken all around town in fun locations that are unique to Hanford and show off the town’s charm. Locations include the PAL boxing ring, Superior Dairy and even the carousel in Civic Park.
“She’s just been amazing with it,” Gallegos said of Quandt. “I honestly wouldn’t have been able to do this without her.”
When they first started, Gallegos and Quandt said they thought maybe they wouldn’t get any volunteers or that officers would be hesitant about doing the calendar.
You have free articles remaining.
However, Quandt said she noticed that once somebody agreed to do the calendar and realized it was a fun experience, others were willing to follow. She said she’s trying to get as many people from the department to participate.
“They’ve been great and supportive, so it’s been awesome,” Gallegos said of her fellow officers.
Proceeds from the calendar will go to the Cancer Sucks Scholarship fund, a cause that’s very important to Gallegos.
Gallegos, a school resource officer at Sierra Pacific High School, was a friend of Ellice Blevins, a vice principal at the school who died from cancer in May.
Before she passed, Blevins created the scholarship fund to help students who are going through a cancer battle, have been through a cancer battle or have family members who did.
Blevins mentioned that even if she wasn’t around, she would still want the scholarship to continue, Gallegos said.
Quandt said she still has a few more locations to shoot at, but she’s very close to being done. She hopes to send it to the press within the week and have them in hand in two to three weeks.
Presale calendars are $15 and the regular price will be $20 once they come in. Gallegos said she’s hoping to sell around 500 calendars.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.