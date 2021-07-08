A decorated deputy with the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office has been arrested on suspicion of rape by Hanford Police, according to police officials.
Deputy Luis Araujo, who was arrested on Tuesday, received the Officer of the Year award from the Knights of Columbus in 2020 for work he did while serving at the Visalia substation.
Araujo is the second Officer of the Year recipient to be arrested in Hanford in the last two weeks. Last week, Visalia Police detective Samantha Adney was arrested on domestic abuse and DUI charges. Adney received the award in April.
According to Lt. James Lutz, public information officer with the Hanford Police, it’s the department’s policy not to divulge details in domestic abuse cases.
Araujo posted bail shortly after his arrest and no arraignment has been scheduled yet, according to the Kings County District Attorney’s Office.
In an unrelated case, on Wednesday, Fresno County Sheriff’s detectives booked 37-year-old Sanger police officer J. D. Torrence, of Corcoran, into the Fresno County Jail on charges of sexual battery and unlawfully detaining a person.
According to FCSO, on June 24 a citizen reported misconduct in connection with Torrence to the Sanger Police Department.
Police requested the Sheriff’s Office handle the investigation.
Sheriff’s detectives say that on June 23, while on duty, Torrence stopped his patrol vehicle to check on a car parked in the city of Sanger. Inside were a man and woman. Torrence allegedly detained the woman and touched her against her will in a sexual manner.
