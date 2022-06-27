City planners on Tuesday will consider a request to establish an auto detailing business within a former pool and spa services building.
The project is located at 208 E. Fourth St. and requires a conditional use permit. The proposed business would repair and operate out of the building which is zoned for downtown mixed use.
The Planning Commission meets at 5:30 p.m. in the Council Chambers located at 400 N. Douty St.
A second public hearing to discuss a request to deviate from the standards of Hanford municipal code in order to permit construction of required parking spaces within the rear-yard setback for a 100-unit multi-family development, located north of Millennium Way and west of Centennial Drive, will also take place.
The 100-unit complex is called The Village at Hanford Square.